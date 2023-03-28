Ryu Hae-ran ties for 7th place in her debut US tournament. March. 28, 2023 08:07. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Ryu Hae-ran, who won the LPGA Tour qualifying tournament last year, has made it onto the top 10 list of players for her debut tournament.



The 22-year-old Korean golfer shaved one stroke off her score on Monday in the final four rounds of the LPGA Drive On Championship tournament at Superstition Mountain, Arizona. She finished with a score of 16-under-par, taking 272 strokes in total, and is tied for seventh place.



Ryu Hae-ran shot an 8-under-par with one eagle and six birdies in the third round the previous day, putting her in a tie for second place, one stroke behind the leader. She tried to make a comeback in the final round but fell back five spots. "I tried to enjoy myself as much as possible today, but maybe I had too much fun and my score was a little disappointing," Ryu said after the game. "But it was great to play in the champion group on the final day of my debut tournament."



On the Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Tour, she was the Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season and had five wins. "Before I started this tournament, I doubted myself and wondered if I could do well, but now that I've finished in the top 10 in my first tournament, I think I've shown some potential. I feel confident enough," Ryu said.



An Narin, who is in her second year on the LPGA Tour, recorded the best score among Korean players with a final total of 18-under-par with 270 strokes, earning fourth place. "I played as I wanted and it worked out well," said An, who shaved five strokes off her final round score without making a bogey.



Celine Boutier (France) birdied the first playoff hole to edge Georgia Hall for the LPGA Drive On Championship title. Boutier shaved off four strokes off her score to join Hall on 20-under 268. Boutier's third LPGA Drive On Championship title is the most of any French golfer on the tour.



