2 Kazakhs run away from Incheon Airport after denial of entry. March. 27, 2023 07:42. by Jun-Ho Cha run-juno@donga.com.

Two Kazakh nationals who were denied entry to South Korea have run away by scaling the fence at Incheon International Airport. Critics raise concerns that the airport may have serious loopholes in its security system as the two people who were subject to repatriation ran away this time after three bullets were found in an airplane and at the airport.



According to the Incheon International Airport Police, its immigration office of the Korea Immigration Service under the Justice Ministry on Sunday, a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man from Kazakhstan crossed over the exterior fence north of Runway 4 at the airport and disappeared around 4:20 a.m. on the day.



The two arrived in the country via Terminal 2 and other Kazakh nationals but were denied entry, according to the police. Afterwards, they were waiting for a flight for their forced repatriation (for departure at 3:30 p.m. on the same day) at the departure waiting room but ran away while they were not attended by security officials.



A police investigation has revealed that the duo moved to the first floor at the terminal, broke window glass, and crossed a 3.5-kilometer section of runway before scaling over the fence. However, the airport’s security team was completely ignorant of the situation when they were crossing the runway. The fence with barbed wire had a high-tech security system in operation, including surveillance equipment and security sensors.



The Incheon International Airport Authority informed the police that “Abnormal signs were detected” only after the security alarm warning violation over the fence was set off before sending patrol cars. After confirming‎ the two Kazakhs ran away, the police are tracing them by analyzing closed-circuit TVs in the area. “We have deployed a mobile police squad to capture them as soon as possible.” a police source said.



한국어