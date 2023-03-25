BTS's Jimin releases first solo album 'FACE’. March. 25, 2023 07:58. choigiza@donga.com.

Jimin (photo) unveiled his inaugural official solo album 'FACE' on Friday.



The album consists of six songs, including the title track 'Like Crazy,' which features a lively melody, and the pre-released song 'Set Me Free Part 2.' According to his agency Big Hit Music, Jimin incorporated his sincere emotions he felt during the pandemic into the album. The mood is particularly evident in the fourth track, 'Alone.'



As the fourth member of BTS to release a solo album after J-Hope, Jin, and RM, he actively participated in the planning stage of the album and all aspects of the song and music video production. In a YouTube video released on the same day as the album, Jimin expressed his feelings about the album, stating, "I incorporated my sincere emotions that I haven't expressed anywhere else in this album." "When I faced emptiness, loneliness, and wandering, I gained the will and strength to prepare for a new beginning," he said. “The album's title, 'FACE,' was chosen to represent the idea of facing myself the way I am."



