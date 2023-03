Halley's Comet 1759 observation record considered for World Heritage listing. March. 24, 2023 07:59. jwchoi@donga.com.

A record of observations of Halley's Comet in 1759 is described in the Astronomical and Meteorological Records, a record of astronomical observations prepared in the Joseon Dynasty. It contains a variety of information including the location of the comet, its travel trajectory, brightness, and the length of its tail.



