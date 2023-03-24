DeSantis takes swipe on Trump's 'daily drama'. March. 24, 2023 08:00. newsoo@donga.com.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen as a leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and Trump’s most formidable Republican challenger, broke his silence and criticized former President Donald Trump, who is about to be indicted for paying hush money, in what may be seen as a signal to begin his presidential race in earnest.



According to the New York Post on Tuesday, the Florida governor criticized former President Donald Trump in a prerecorded interview with Fox News scheduled for Thursday.



Asked about how he differs from Trump, DeSantis mentioned Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I would have fired somebody like Fauci,” DeSantis said. “I think he got way too big for his britches, and I think he did a lot of damage.”



“In terms of my approach to leadership, I get personnel in the Government who have the agenda of the people and share our agenda. There will be no daily drama in my office,” DeSantis said, noting the former president's dismissal of staff via Twitter and frequent turnover of personnel under the Trump administration.



As for the rude nickname “DeSanctimonious,” DeSantis refuted by mentioning his achievement in Florida. “You can call me whatever you want, just as long as you also call me a winner because that’s what we’ve been able to do in Florida.”



“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to an adult film star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair, I just, I can’t speak to that,” DeSantis said about Trump’s alleged payoff to Stormy Daniels. CNN reported that the Florida governor “needled” former President Trump.



Former President Donald Trump attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Truth Social on Wednesday. “DeSantis has finally launched an attack on me, admitting that he would join in the race for the GOP nomination. Yet, his favorability ratings are plummeting,” Trump wrote. “I regret endorsing DeSantis for governor.”



The Manhattan grand jury deciding on Donald Trump’s indictment was delayed at the request of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.



