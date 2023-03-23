New coaching staff take measures to identify players easier. March. 23, 2023 07:50. hun@donga.com.

At the training center for the Korean national soccer team in Paju, Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday, head coach Jürgen Klinsmann, who assumed the national team’s leadership, conducted tactical training for the first time after taking the job. On Monday and Tuesday, the first and second days after the team was called, players only took light training sessions focused on their physical recovery.



The players were wearing black training uniforms with white numbers marked on their right chest. Each team member's number is marked on the front and back of their training uniform. During the era under the leadership of coach Paulo Bento, Klinsmann's predecessor, there was no number on the front of the training uniform.



The uniform number has been placed on the players' chest and back to ensure efficiency in tactical training. Head coach Klinsmann and the newly formed foreign coaching staff still do not remember many of the players by matching their faces and names. For this reason, numbers that are easy to remember have been marked separately on the front of the training jersey so that the coaching staff can see the players’ numbers and faces at the same time. “Coach Klinsmann has yet to memorize the names and faces of all the players, so the stickers of players’ back numbers have been placed on the front to increase efficiency when he gives instructions during tactical training,” an official from the Korea Football Association said.



Wednesday also marked the first time all 25 players, who made the roster for the two consecutive A matches (international competition) in March, gathered together to start training in earnest. “Until yesterday, we only took light training by focusing on recovery because not all members were assembled. I wish to be a bridge linking our team’s offense and defense," Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos FC) said. "I will make the most of the strengths I have gained through my experience in overseas leagues."



"I think training sessions from today in which players train to harmonize the tactical part are all the more important. All players, including myself, desire to show their strengths to the new coach," Na Sang-ho (Seoul FC) said. "This kind of competition helps develop the team.”



The national team will play A matches against Colombia in Ulsan on Friday and Uruguay in Seoul on Tuesday next week.



