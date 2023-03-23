Joseon’s moon jar sold for $4.56 million in US auction. March. 23, 2023 07:50. always99@donga.com.

An 18th-century white porcelain moon jar owned by a Japanese has been sold for 4.56 million U.S. dollars at a Christie’s auction in New York on Tuesday (local time), setting the record for the highest price for Joseon white porcelain sold in auction.



At 45.1 centimeters in height, larger than a typical moon jar, this porcelain has found a new owner at a price far exceeding its estimated price of 1 to 2 million U.S. dollars. The identity of the winning bidder has not been revealed. Christie said, “The piece shows the plainness and innocence of a single color and reflects the Confucian idea of emphasizing the inner side. It is in excellent condition and has never been repaired. It is the finest piece among the moon jars that have been auctioned off over the past 10 years.”



At the auction on the same day, a smaller moon jar standing 30.2 centimeters tall from the 18th century was also sold for 100,800 dollars. Park Soo-geun's 1962 painting 'Three Seated Women' was sold for 441,000 dollars.



