Macron makes strides in his pension reform. March. 22, 2023 08:00. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

French President Emmanuel Macron will finally see his pension reform to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 years being adopted as he narrowly survived two no-confidence motions tabled by opposition parties which fiercely resisted the president's strong drive for reform even by overriding the parliament. Macron, who even risked his political career for the reform, can now move ahead with his plans in earnest after six years since he first proposed it.



On Monday, the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne jointly brought forward by the LIOT, which represents various minor parties and leftist NUPES, had 278 votes in favor, falling short of the majority needed for passage. As the opposition currently holds the majority in the French National Assembly, the reform bill could have been frustrated if the opposing parties had come together. However, the conservative Republican Party supported Macron's government and its reform plan.



As its legislation procedure completes, the controversial pension reform bill faces the signature by the president after being approved by the French Constitutional Council, equivalent to Korea’s Constitutional Court, its highest constitutional body. Macron has put forward reform plans since his presidential election campaign in 2017, which he won but had to drop the plan before due to angry protesters and the crisis triggered by COVID-19. After succeeding in the 2022 re-election, the French president followed his reform policy, even risking his political life by pushing the bill through without a National Assembly vote. Macron is reportedly planning a press conference on the issue on Wednesday.



