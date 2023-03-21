China, Russia strengthen ties to build common front against US. March. 21, 2023 07:47. by Ki-Yong Kim kky@donga.com.

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Russia on March 20 for three days at the invitation of Russian president Vladimir Putin. The visit reflects the two countries’ firm intention to strengthen their common front against the U.S., whom the two countries are at odds with over Taiwan and Ukraine.



On the first day of the visit, both heads of state published a contribution in the other country's media, reflecting their close ties. President Xi cited an adage, saying, “True friendship reveals itself in hard times,” describing China- Russia ties as key neighbor. President Putin also stressed that “China-Russia ties are stronger than ever” in China’s People Daily.



They issued strong warnings against U.S. President Xi argued that hegemony is delaying global economic recovery, saying that there is no international order that is determined by a single country. President Putin mentioned the U.S. directly, criticizing that the U.S. is increasing oppression on China and Russia because they do not yield to its orders.”



U.S. National Security Council John Kirby said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that “The China-Russia strategy is to undermine the world order built by the U.S. and many partners since World War II.”



