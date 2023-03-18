Runners to run with logo celebrating 70th anniversary of Korean War. March. 18, 2023 07:48. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

Some 32,000 participants in the 2023 Seoul International Marathon / 93rd Dong-A Marathon, slated to take place on March 19 at Gwanghwamoon Square in Seoul, will be running with the logo on their uniforms, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.



Korea's Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said on Friday that the Dong-A Marathon participants would be running with a small logo celebrating the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War at the top of their number tags on the back of their uniforms. The runners will start from Gwanghwamoon Square and arrive at the Jamsil Sports Complex stadium. The message of gratitude and respect will be put up in key sections of the marathon course that reads the Republic of Korea (ROK) will forever remember the sacrifice and devotion made by 22 UN member states and the veterans who joined the Korean War.



"Korean citizens have never forgotten the love and sacrifice for humanity exhibited by those UN member states and veterans who put their lives on the line to protect the free democracy of the Republic of Korea," Veterans Affairs Minister Park Min-shik said. "We will make utmost efforts to honor their love for humanity more widely in the globally-renowned Seoul Marathon."



