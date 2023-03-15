Son wins goal of the season at London Football Awards. March. 15, 2023 07:42. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur won the "Goal of The Season" at the London Football Awards (LFA), the first win in the category in three years since 2020.



On Tuesday, the Hotspur forward beat four other finalists for the prize at the 2023 LFA held in London, the U.K. The South Korean ace scored a hat trick during the match against Leicester City on September 18, 2022 for the 2022-2023 English Premier League season. Son scored the second goal when he stroked with his left foot from the right side of the penalty arc. It is Son's third win from the LFA after winning the 2019 Premier League Player of the Year and the Goal of the Season in 2020. Unable to participate in the award ceremony, Son said through Tottenham’s social media post that he was grateful for everyone who voted and was honored to receive the award.



The LFA commends the best in 11 categories for 16 football teams based in London, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Fulham.



