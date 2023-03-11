Man Utd score four in first-leg success over Real Betis. March. 11, 2023 08:07. hun@donga.com.

“We have to reset and bounce back.”



Erik Ten Hag, the manager of Premier League club Manchester United, urged his players on Friday ahead of the first leg match against Real Betis (Spain) at Manchester United's home stadium in the round of 16 in the 2022-23 season UEFA Europa League.



As Ten Hag urged, Manchester United responded with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Real Betis at Old Trafford on Thursday night, bouncing back from their 7-0 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool on March 6, which was the most humiliating defeat in United's history against Liverpool.



The starting lineup of 11 players who played against Liverpool also started the match against Real Betis. It's common to change the lineup after a crushing defeat to alter tactics and boost the team's morale. However, despite the 7-0 defeat, Ten Hag stuck with the same starting lineup against Real Betis, making no changes to the team.



“Ten Hag stuck with the same starting 11 players who failed against Liverpool.” Retired Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves," The Sun said. “I think he's sending a message to the players to bounce back from their recent failures.” Manchester United won the first-leg match against Real Betis by a margin of three goals in the round of 16, giving them the advantage to advance to the quarterfinals. The second-leg match will be played at the home stadium of Betis on March 17.



Sevilla, the reigning Europa League champions who have won six times, defeated Fenerbahçe 2-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 on Friday.



