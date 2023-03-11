BTS wins four medals at Japan Golden Disc Awards. March. 11, 2023 08:07. leemail@donga.com.

Korea's boy band BTS won four trophies at the 37th Japan Golden Disc Awards.



BitHit Music, the band's agency, announced on Friday that the superstar group grabbed four awards, including the "Best Asian Artist."



The Best Asian Artist award is given to the year's best-performing Asian musician, and BTS is the first to win this category for five consecutive years. The boy group received one of the Best 3 Albums for their nine-year anthology album "Proof," along with the awards for Music Video of the Year and Song of the Year by Download.



The Golden Disc Award is one of Japan's major music awards established by the Recording Industry Association of Japan in 1987.



