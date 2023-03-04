Gov't to review quarantine lifting of confirmed patients. March. 04, 2023 08:05. ksy@donga.com,bless@donga.com.

As the severity of COVID-19 prevalence has stabilized, the government has decided to lower the infectious disease alert level from the current “critical” to “alert” at the end of April at the earliest. After the level adjustment, it is expected that the 7-day mandatory quarantine of confirmed patients and the obligation to wear masks in public transportation will be lifted sequentially.



In a briefing on Friday, Lim Sook-young, head of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, CDSCHQ, said, “After the 15th COVID-19 Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) held from late April to early May, a COVID-19 severity level will be determined at the risk assessment meeting to be held.” This means that CDSCHQ will align with the WHO, which is considering declaring the end of the pandemic.



Currently, COVID-19 is at the highest “critical” level among the infectious disease crisis levels of attention, alert, severe, and critical. The quarantine authorities announced that they would gradually lift remaining quarantine measures, such as inspections, quarantine obligations, treatment support, and financial support for confirmed patients, after the crisis level goes down to “alert.” A detailed roadmap will be prepared and announced at the end of this month.



