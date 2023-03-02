Lim Yun-chan makes Carnegie Hall debut next year. March. 02, 2023 07:38. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

Pianist Lim Yun-chan (age 19, photo) will debut at the New York Carnegie Hall in February next year. He will be performing Transcendental Etude by Franz Liszt, which he had played at the Van Cliburn competition, in which he became the youngest pianist ever to win the gold.



On Tuesday (local time), Carnegie Hall announced that Lim will be holding a recital at the Issac Stern Auditorium on Feb. 21, 2024. The auditorium is the largest main stage at Carnegie Hall. “Yunchan Lim recently became the youngest pianist ever to win the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. He now makes his Carnegie Hall debut on our most storied stage,” said Carnegie Hall. “Competition jury chair Marin Alsop praised Lim for bringing profound musicality and prodigious technique organically together."



Carnegie Hall included Lim’s performance in the 2023/2024 season ‘Keyboard Virtuosos series’ in which five leading pianists will be performing recitals, including Cho Seong-jin (age 29), U.S.'s Emanuel Ax, Russia’s Daniil Trifonov, and Behzod Abduraimov of Uzbekistan.



Lim will perform with the New York Phil Harmonic Orchestra at David Geffen Hall of Lincoln Center in May this year.



