Death toll from Turkey earthquakes exceeds 50,000. February. 27, 2023 07:45. by Sung-Hwi Kang yolo@donga.com.

The cumulative death toll from the powerful earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has surpassed 50,000. The quake was the sixth most powerful natural disaster in the 21st century in terms of fatalities.



According to foreign media outlets including Reuters, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Turkey (AFAD) announced the cumulative death toll from the outbreak of the powerful earthquake on February 6 reached 44,218 as of Friday. Combined with the death toll announced by the Syrian authority, 50,132 have lost their lives in the two countries.



The Syrian Human Rights Watch operating in Syria estimates the total death toll in Syria alone at 6,760, suggesting the combined death toll will be more than 50,132.



According to the Turkish government, more than 1.9 million people have evacuated from their homes and are staying at makeshift shelters, hotels, or public facilities, while the number of internally displaced people has surpassed 100,000 in Syria.



The Turkish government said it started efforts to reconstruct homes for earthquake victims. JP Morgan estimated that it would cost 25 billion U.S. dollars to rebuild homes and infrastructure that have been destroyed and damaged by the quake. Meanwhile, two people were killed due to drone attacks in an area controlled by the anti-government militia in northwestern Syrian regions. It is still unknown who launched the drone strike.



