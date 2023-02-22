Kim Min-seo vows to redeem my pride by posting the highest rookie record'. February. 22, 2023 07:46. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Coach Lee Gye-cheong (55), who has been at the helm at Samcheok City Hall in the women's division for 21 years since 2003, even before the launch of the handball league, is all smiles these days. This is thanks to rookie Kim Min-seo (19, center back), who was nominated 7th in the rookie draft held ahead of this season.



At the 2022 IHF Women's Youth (U-18) World Championship held in August last year, Korea played eight times against European handball powerhouses and won all of them, bringing home the first championship in the history of participating in this competition. Kim was selected as the MVP of the tournament, recording 58 points and 35 assists, respectively, helping her land on 2nd place overall.



However, the joy of victory and MVP award was short-lived. In the rookie draft held about two months later, while Lee Hye-won (19, right back, 168 cm), who was a teammate at the world championship, was nominated to Daegu City Hall in the first place, and Cha Seo-yeon (19, right wing, 162 cm) was nominated to Incheon City Hall in the third place, Kim’s name was not called in the draft after that.



Her small stature was attributable to her not being drafted. Kim, with her height of 160 cm, was 8 cm shorter than the average height (168 cm) of the Korean team members of the tournament. In the end, Samcheok City Hall called Kim’s name when it was the 7th place, the second from the last in the first round. Samcheok City Hall has consistently maintained its position as a strong team, making it a team with the highest ranking in the draft ever – fourth place. “I am concerned about Kim's height. However, she is fast, and her play is clever enough to give a sense of ‘she knows a thing or two about handball,'" the manager said. "We will try to capitalize on her strengths.”



Manager Lee's call was right. As her seniors actively engage in their offensive actions, showing path for Kim, Kim is using her forte, speed, to run across the court. Kim has played in all 11 games this season and is ranked 3rd in scoring (89 goals) and assists (55). Her shot success rate in particular is as high as 75.42%.



