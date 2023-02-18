Die Hard star Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia. February. 18, 2023 04:16. by 이채완기자 chaewani@donga.com. Nearly a year after Bruce Willis stepped away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.” The 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. Aphasia could have been a symptom of dementia.



According to CNN, in a statement posted Thursday, the family of Bruce Willis has announced that the actor is suffering from a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis. "FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone,” the family said, urging attention to the disease.



The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration describes FTD as a group of brain disorders caused by degeneration of the frontal and/or temporal lobes of the brain that affects behavior, language, and movement. As Frontotemporal degeneration progresses, more symptoms appear, with an average life expectancy of seven to 13 years after the onset of symptoms.



The statement was written by Willis' current wife, Emma Heming, with whom he has two daughters; his ex-wife, Demi Moore, with whom he has three daughters; and their five children. “It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time.” the family said.



Willis was born in 1955 in Idar-Oberstein, southwestern Germany. His father was an American soldier stationed in West Germany at the time, and his mother was German. He rose to fame in the 1980s TV show "Moonlighting" and became an international action star in 1988 with his role as John McClane in the movie "Die Hard" series. His other film credits include Pulp Fiction, The Fifth Element, Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, Ocean's Twelve, Sin City, and many more. He has also won Golden Globe and Emmy awards and was inducted into Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2006.



