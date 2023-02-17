2023 Genesis Invitational opens up in California. February. 17, 2023 07:40. hee@donga.com.

The 2023 Genesis Invitational, a PGA tournament sponsored by Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury brand Genesis, teed off on Thursday (local time) at Riviera Country Club in California for a four-day competition.



A total of 260 Genesis vehicles, including the GV60, the Electrified GV70, and the Electrified G80, are set to be on display and serve participating golfers. In particular, 19 vehicles, such as the Electrified GV70, which was launched last year in the U.S. market, stand to be exhibited in the club's main spots for promotional purposes.



Hyundai is dedicated to sponsoring U.S., European, and South Korean golf competitions to promote the high-end image of the Genesis across the globe. Even HMG Chairman Chung Eui-sun joins an awards ceremony in some competitions, demonstrating how much these events matter to the company.



It has been seven years since HMG started sponsoring the Genesis Invitational. This year, all eyes are on Tiger Woods, who returns to the PGA Tour in seven months. Reportedly, he has decided to join the competition because he is one of Chairman Chung’s closest friends.



This year’s total prize money amounts to 20 million dollars, 8 million up from last year. The champion will receive 3.6 million dollars and the Electrified GV70. The first hole-in-one on the 14th or 16th hole will bring a Genesis to a golfer and his caddie each.



