War in Ukraine is Putin's shot in the foot. February. 13, 2023 07:46.

Russian troops have recently intensified missile and drone strikes across Ukraine's southern and eastern parts. Experts interpret that the massive deployment of Russian tanks and infantry troops at the forefronts may show signs of fiercer attack this spring, nearing the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine. This may represent Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions to justify his cause by showing tangible achievements military-wise around the first anniversary of the breakout of the war. Nevertheless, his ambitious efforts have made little progress due to effective counterattacks by Ukraine forces.



The Ukraine war started based on the Russian dictator's condescending miscalculations that he could win overnight. However, it has been almost a year, leaving things at a standstill where no one knows when it will end. Over the past year, it has only become clear that war involves violence and brutality. It is estimated that Russia and Ukraine alike have seen almost 200,000 casualties. The catastrophic fight has devastated most parts of Ukraine and 30 percent of Ukrainian citizens displaced overnight. It is reported that mistaken bombs and mass killings victimized up to 10,000 civilians.



Ukrainian citizens with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the lead reaffirmed their determination to defy and resist in the face of the invasion made by the second-largest military powerhouse and the No.1 nuclear state in the world. It may come as no surprise that Russia, with greater dependence on mercenaries over time, can never beat up the consolidated military power of the Ukrainian people. In response, the international community promised to support and unite with Ukraine. Even tanks have been provided to Ukraine without direct interventions made on the battlefield due to Putin’s nuclear threats. It may only be a matter of time that fighter jets will also be supplied.



The war in Ukraine has highlighted a new landscape where democracies fight against dictatorship amid the growing tensions in the New Cold War. Western democracies united closely after President Putin's invasion infringed sovereignty. Finland, Sweden, and other neural nations are moving nimbly to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization while Central East Asian countries, previously part of the Soviet Union, opt for the exodus from the Russian side. At an accelerated pace, Russia will only become economically isolated and short of resources to sustain its invasive acts.



Having said that, it is uncertain when the ongoing war will end. Chances are it will last long years with both parties to fight fruitlessly, exhausted, unless the Putin regime stands to collapse or Ukraine accepts a ceasefire, which is, in effect, a “tie.” It is Russia that gets more jittery over time. In short, Putin takes a path to self-destruction in a battle that he will never win as long as the Ukrainian people stay firmly committed and are backed up by the support and coalition of many countries across the globe.



