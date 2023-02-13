Turkey, Syria see more than 28,000 victims die following quake. February. 13, 2023 07:47. clearlee@donga.com.

A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria has left over 28,000 people dead. Even after the so-called first 72 hours of golden time, some survivors have been rescued from under the rubble.



As of Saturday (local time), five days after the quake, the death tolls in Turkey and Syria added up to 24,617 and 3,575, respectively, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu News Agency, BBC, and other new reports. As many as 85,000 citizens have been left injured in both countries alike. United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths told Sky News that the number of deaths would double the current figure or reach a way higher level than that, adding that the death toll would increase to more than 50,000.



Over 100 hours after the catastrophe, survivors were still rescued like a miracle. A seven-month-old baby was found alive 140 hours after the quake by rescuers who noticed some signs from under the remains of buildings in Hatay, reported Anadolu. A pregnant woman and her family were also rescued in the same region. In Antakya, a two-month-old baby was rescued safely.



The Korea Disaster Relief Team (KDRT) rescued a 17-year-old boy, a 51-year-old woman, and a 65-year-old woman on Saturday alone. As many as eight people have been rescued by Korean rescuers.



In the meanwhile, the quake-affected areas have seen social confusion only elevate due to looting and conflicts between different local groups. German rescue teams and Austria troops halted their missions temporarily on Saturday when gun fires were reported where they worked. Not until Turkish troops intervened Austrian forces resumed their operations. The German rescuers will return to work after Turkish authorities stabilize the situation. After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against robberies, at least 48 violators were arrested for looting on Saturday, according to Anadolu.



