Korean companies aid in the restoration efforts in Türkiye and Syria. February. 11, 2023 07:14.

Korean companies are continuing to aid in the restoration efforts in Türkiye and Syria, which were affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.



On Friday, Samsung Electronics announced that it would provide 3 million U.S. dollars (approximately 3.8 billion won) in cash and in-kind donations. The company will initially donate 1.5 million dollars in relief funds to the Turkish Disaster and Risk Management Agency. In addition, it will provide portable ultrasound diagnostic devices, home appliances for temporary housing for victims, educational tablets for the children of affected individuals, and home appliance repair vehicle services, valued at 1.5 million dollars.



SK Group has pledged to provide 1 million dollars in support through the Community Chest of Korea. “We decided to offer immediate aid with the goal of early recovery of damages in Türkiye and contributing to global relief efforts from a humanitarian perspective,” said Cho Kyung-mok, SV chairperson of the SK SUPEX Pursuit Council.



Hyundai Motor Group has announced its plans to provide relief donations worth 2 million dollars, including 1.8 million dollars for Türkiye and 200 thousand dollars for Syria. The donations will be used to support local relief and recovery efforts. Hyundai Motor Company's local subsidiary in Türkiye has already initiated its support by providing in-kind donations worth 500 thousand euros.



LG Group has pledged to donate 1 million dollars in relief efforts to the Korean Red Cross. The Türkiye subsidiary of LG Electronics has also donated to support earthquake victims through the Anatolian People's Peace Foundation (AHBAP), a local non-profit organization providing relief support.



Lotte Group has committed to providing 600 thousand dollars (approximately 757 million won) for the restoration efforts. It will contribute 500 thousand dollars (approximately 631 million won) for emergency relief efforts through the Social Welfare Community Chest of Korea, while Lotte Chemical Türkiye will also provide approximately 100 thousand dollars (approximately 126 million won) in material support.



The HL Group will provide 300 thousand dollars (approximately 380 million won), including 200 thousand dollars from HL Mando and 100 thousand dollars from HL Holdings. KT&G, on the other hand, has donated 300 million won with its "Sangsang Fund," which was raised through the voluntary participation of its employees, to the Korean Red Cross.



