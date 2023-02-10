Tottenham's Lloris to miss six weeks due to injury. February. 10, 2023 07:54. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Hugo Lloris, Tottenham Hotspur’s goalie who plays with South Korean captain Son Heung-min, will have to take at least six weeks off due to his injury. The Telegraph reported on Thursday that Tottenham’s captain and goalkeeper Lloris would be ruled out for no less than six weeks as he suffered a ligament injury in a match with Manchester City held on Monday.



Without Lloris on the field, Tottenham may be anxious about what to do over the coming weeks. Currently ranked fifth with 39 points in the English Premier League, it is just one point behind New Castle. A ticket to the UEFA Champions League for the next season will be given to Tottenham only if it ends up among the top four clubs this season. Six matches await the club till March.



Not only is it busy preparing for the remaining EPL games, but it has to care about other important events: the first and second legs of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 with AC Milan next Wednesday and on March 9, respectively, and the FA Cup round of 16 with Sheffield United on March 2.



Fraser Forster is set to replace Lloris when he is away. Since he joined the club last year, he has played four matches so far: one in the EPL, two for the FA Cup, and the other for the Football League Cup. His latest game in Tottenham was the round of 32 for the FA Cup against Preston North End on Jan. 29. The Mirror wrote, “Foster, who retired last June when his contract with Watford expired, would be available as a free agent on a short-term deal.” Ben Foster, former Manchester United and England national team keeper, is currently a YouTuber.



Lloris, who played in the Qatar World Cup's runner-up French national team, was not selected among the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper finalists announced on Thursday. Argentina's Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), and Morocco’s Yassine Bounou (Seville) are the final three candidates.



