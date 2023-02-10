S. Korean game developers join AI technology war. February. 10, 2023 07:55. warum@donga.com,forward@donga.com.

South Korean companies are moving fast to cope, with Big Tech giants such as Microsoft and Google introducing increasingly advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. AI is being hailed as the game-changer for future digital services encompassing the game, communications, and search industry, fueling competition among local players to dominate the market first.



“It is our company’s important goal to create game stories and characters through AI LLM (Large Language Model),” said NCSoft, a South Korean game developer, during an earnings announcement on a conference call on Thursday. The gist is to harness AI technologies in planning and developing stories and characters, a type of task that typically requires creativity. The AI technologies to create game plots are already in the complete stage. The Monthly Active User (MAU) of ChatGPT, a language model developed by OpenAI, surpassed 100 million last month, entertaining them with its capacity to create poems, novels, and essays. OpenAI’s image generator “DALL-E” creates a new image at the user’s simple request of words.



“Our R&D team is working hard to experiment with new AI technologies,” said Hong Won-joon, the CFO of NCSoft. “We finished various tests with medium language models last year and are aiming to expand the scale this year.” The competition for AI technologies and services is expanding fast into other digital sectors, prodding local companies into a fierce competition to take a first-mover advantage in the AI market.



