North's military parade will make starving people disenchanted. February. 10, 2023 07:54.

At the nighttime military parade held at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean People’s Army were intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and tactical nuclear operations units. A medium- and long-range missile was also detected, believed to be a new-type ICBM using solid fuel engines. The North Korean media touted “it is a display of the county’s greatest nuclear capabilities.” Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un joined the parade dressed in a fedora and coat reminiscent of his grandfather Kim Il Sung, accompanied by his “respected” daughter and wife, Lee Sol Ju.



The event was a huge show propagating the country’s establishment of the absolute monarchy of the 21st-century, combining nuclear armament with dynastic successions of four generations. Amid the colorful lights were splendid spectacles, including the marches of various troops, letters created by the crowd, and a jet air show, while sending a belligerent message with various strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, so-called “the all-round sword.” North Korea, which has raised military tensions throughout the last year with various provocations, is planning to launch a reconnaissance satellite and conduct its 7th nuclear test. Through this time’s armed protest, the North appears to have made clear its intention to continue the confrontation with the South and the U.S. going forward.



The North Korean leader also sought the effect of making it a fait accompli that the Kim administration would succeed from generation to generation by putting his daughter at the top of the podium. It may be too early to conclude that he chose his daughter as the successor, but he sent a clear message home and abroad that everyone should accept the succession of Kim’s family. Kim has already accompanied his daughter to propaganda sites for nuclear and missile development, including the ICBM test-launch site. At the celebration of Foundation Day on the previous day, he put his daughter at the center of the party. He highlighted ‘the great succession that goes on,’ saying, “The souls and missions of the first-generation revolutionists remain unchanged till today running through their successors to the 5th and 6th generations.



Behind Kim’s stage play to show off his nuclear armament and justify his hereditary succession are the sufferings and complaints of starving residents ticking away like a time bomb waiting to explode. The Kim Jong Un regime is using any means necessary, such as hacking virtual currency, to raise funds for governance and nuclear program, but he is failing to feed his people. The recent news tells us that even in Kaesong, which is known to have relatively higher living standards than other cities in the North, several people are dying from starvation every day. The flashy show may temporarily deceive people’s eyes, but it cannot fill their empty stomachs. What follows the illusion is horror, despair, and rebellion.



