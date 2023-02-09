Hyundai wins awards at 2023 Best Car categories in US. February. 09, 2023 07:50. by Gun-Huk Lee gun@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Group has won four awards out of six categories in the ‘2023 Best Car Awards’ of Cars.com, a U.S.-based online car information website.



The winner of the awards is comprehensively reviewed and decided by the website editors in several categories, including the Car of the Year, Family Car, EV, High-performance Car, Pickup Truck and SUV subjecting vehicles released this year.



The Kia Niro was selected as the Best car of 2023, receiving a high score for its efficiency and design. The website suggested that the Niro is highly efficient in all its lines, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and EV versions. Also, its original C pillar with color choices, SUV-like design, and stylish interior were counted for the high points.



Kia’s Carnival has also been selected as the best family car with its high level of safety, convenient features, and spacious inside part. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 won the EV category with its speedy charging system and other innovative technology, and the Genesis G90 was selected for Best Luxury Car with its luxurious design and new technology. Hyundai Motor said that the company would continue to make the best efforts to offer vehicles with high quality and safety.



Meanwhile, Ford’s F-150 lightning Cherokee’s Jeep Grand won the Pickup Truck and SUV, respectively.



