Latin America seeks to co-host 2030 World Cup. February. 09, 2023 07:50. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Four South American countries, including Uruguay, which hosted the first World Cup in 1930, have joined hands to co-host the 2030 World Cup.



Sports ministers and football association heads from Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, and Paraguay held a press conference in Essay, Argentina on Tuesday to officially declare their application for co-hosting the 2030 World Cup. “FIFA must hold the 2030 tournament here to celebrate the birthplace of (World Cup) football," said Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Federation. "South America's passion for football is second to none."



The representatives from the four countries emphasized the 100th anniversary of the World Cup. "We must return to the place where the Games started," the four countries, which have put forward the slogan "Together 2030 (2030 JUNTOS)" in Spanish, said in unison. Once the venue is decided, they are planning to have the opening match in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, and the final in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay.



Saudi Arabia is also seeking to co-host the World Cup with Egypt and Greece. Politico, a U.S. political media, reported on Tuesday that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia promised to bear all the hosting costs if Greece and Egypt agree to host the event jointly. Instead, Crown Prince bin Salman added a condition that 75% of the World Cup matches would need to be played in Saudi Arabia.



The venue for the 2030 World Cup will be decided at the FIFA General Assembly in May next year after the voting process is decided at the end of this year.



