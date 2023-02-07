BTS fails to win award at Grammys for third straight year. February. 07, 2023 07:44. beborn@donga.com.

K-pop group BTS was up for nominations at the Grammy Awards, the most prestigious music awards in the U.S., but left empty-handed for the past three years.



BTS scored three nominations at the 65th Grammy Awards held Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the U.S. The group was nominated for ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ for “My Universe,” a collaborative track with British rock band Coldplay, and for “Best Music Video” with “Yet to Come.” As “Music Of The Spheres,” Coldplay’s 9th album containing “My Universe” was nominated for Album of the Year, which is one of the main awards of Grammy, BTS was also included in the nomination as the featured artist and songwriter.



However, the competition was tough, with “Best Music Video” going to Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film” and “Best Pop/Duo Group Performance,” being awarded to Sam Smith and Kim Petras for “Unholly.”



The big four categories— Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist – went to Lizzo, Harry Styles, Bony Raitt, and Samara Joy, respectively.



Pop star Beyoncé made history by winning the most Grammys, taking home four awards, including Best Dance/ Electronic Album, Best R&B Song, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Dance/Electronic Recording, among nine categories she was nominated for, with her 7th album “Renaissance.” She has now won a record-breaking 32 Grammy trophies.



Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden, wife of U.S. President Joe Biden, garnered much attention by making an appearance at the awards to present the “Best Song for Social Change” award, which was won by Iranian singer-songwriter Shervin Hajipour.



