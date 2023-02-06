BLACKPINK, Dawn, J-Hope join Rolling Stone’s list of most stylish musicians. February. 06, 2023 07:57. beborn@donga.com.

K-pop artists BLACKPINK, Dawn, and BTS’s J-Hope ranked 6th, 16th, and 21st, respectively, on Rolling Stone’s list of “The 25 Most Stylish Musicians of 2023.” The final list was confirmed to select musicians who are outstanding fashion-wise based on votes cast by fashion, music, and cultural figures across the globe. U.S. musician Steve Lacy was voted as the no. 1 stylish artist on the list.



Rolling Stone wrote on its website, “How do a band balance streetwear, glamour, and rock & roll all at the same time?” It commended that Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” video proved it possible. As for Dawn, “Korean rappers have some of the best style going, and Dawn is leading the movement,” it said. “J-Hope is writing a chapter of his career, and fashion is a huge part of it,” it commented.



