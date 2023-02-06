Kim Gi-hyeon, Ahn Cheol-soo try to win Na Kyung-won’s heart. February. 06, 2023 07:58. 9dragon@donga.com.

National Assembly members Kim Gi-hyeon and Ahn Cheol-soo, who are engaging in a heated dispute at a party convention of the People Power Party, are contesting to win former national assembly member Na Kyung-won’s heart. It is a competition to win the supporters of Na, who did well in public opinion polls before her announcement to not run for office.



“I visited Na at her place on Friday evening,” Kim wrote on his Facebook account on Saturday. “I asked her to work together for the success of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and the winning of the next year’s general elections.” Kim wrote that Na said she would consider her role as an eternal member of the party for the success of the Yoon administration and to win the general elections next year. Kim also added that he is well aware of Na’s passionate patriotic spirit and love for the party.



“Na said she needs some rest. I wonder if Kim made an appointment with her in advance,” said Ahn to reporters regarding Kim’s meeting with Na, implying that Kim might have been too persistent with Na without making a pre-arrangement. To the question asking him if Ahn had agreed with Na on an alliance, he said he was waiting for Na’s response as she had asked for some time.



Chairman of the party's cooperation committee, Cheon Ha-ram, who joined the party convention on behalf of the pro-Lee Jun-seok group, also condemned Kim. “Kim should stop acting like a bully. He made Na a victim of school violence and now wants to join hands with Na for the class,” Cheon wrote on his Facebook account regarding Kim’s meeting with Na. “It honestly made my skin crawl when I saw Kim asking Na to join hands together,” said Cheon. Criticism against pro-Yoon members puts pressure on Na not to run for office.



