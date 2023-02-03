KEPCO vows to win orders for nuclear power plants in UK. February. 03, 2023 07:54. by Hye-Ryung Choi herstory@donga.com.

Following Türkiye, KEPCO has begun putting forth efforts to win orders for new nuclear power plants in the U.K. - the originator country of nuclear power generation.



According to KEPCO on Thursday, CEO Chung Seung-il visited the U.K. for two days from Tuesday to attend the 'Nuclear Week in Parliament' event sponsored by the U.K. Parliament and organized by the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA). At this meeting, he met with senior officials from the U.K. government and nuclear power industry, including Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps, and shared the performance of the Korean nuclear power plant (APR1400), which is successfully under construction/operation, and said that he was committed to participating in the U.K. nuclear power plant project.



President Chung met with Virginia Crosbie MP of Wylfa in central England, one of the new nuclear power plant sites, Bryony Worthington, Crossbench member of the House of Lords, and John Whittingdale, the trade envoy to South Korea, and asked for cooperation at the parliamentary level. The Wylfa nuclear power plant project had been carried out by Japan's Hitachi since 2012, but the project was suspended in 2021 due to disagreements with the British government.



