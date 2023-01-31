Actor Song Joong-ki marries a British woman. January. 31, 2023 07:49. by Seong-Taek Jeong neone@donga.com.

Actor Song Joong-ki is a married man and an expecting father. "I vowed to do life together with Katy Louise Saunders," Song wrote on his online fan community.



"Thankfully, a precious life came to us,” the actor added. “We just registered our marriage to start a life as a married couple based on deep trust and love. We will start our beautiful journey and spend our remaining days together."



Saunders, an English actress, made her debut in 2002 with an Italian film named “Un viaggio chiamato amore.” She was also in movies like “The Lizzie McGuire Movie(2004)” and “Third Person(2015).” She is a year older than Song. The actor wrote that “she has a kind heart. She is an admirably wise and wonderful person. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person.”



In 2017, Song tied the knot with actress Song Hye-kyo after they first met in the 2016 drama series “Descendants of the Sun.” But the couple divorced in 2019.



