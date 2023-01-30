SK E&S operates EV charging station at US airport. January. 30, 2023 07:48. beepark@donga.com.

SK E&S announced on Sunday that its electric vehicle charging subsidiary, EverCharge, began operating a large-scale charging station at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Huston, along with Avis, one of the three major rental car companies in the U.S.



This is the first time that a South Korean company successfully built a large-scale charging infrastructure in the U.S. Avis decided to cooperate with the company based on SK E&S’ energy solution business capabilities and EverCharge’s technological capabilities.



EverCharge’s charging terminals have an advantage in managing and controlling electric power load by using its ‘smart power’ software. It allows for efficient power distribution and flexible operation of multiple charging terminals by analyzing the charging patterns of electric vehicles. SK E&S plans to expand its electric vehicle charging infrastructure business in North America based on the partnership with Avis. The company is pursuing a plan to secure additional airports available for charging station installation within this year.



