Korea designates eight Super Star restaurants.. January. 26, 2023 07:43. yesbro@donga.com.

Eight overseas Korean restaurants have been designated as “Super Star” Korean restaurants by the Korean government.



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korean Food Promotion Institute announced eight outstanding Korean restaurants outside of Korea: Jungsik, Atomix, and Yoon Haeundae Galbi of New York, Soon Grill Mararis, Jongro Samgyeontang, Yido of Paris, Yoonga and Hasuo of Tokyo. The Ministry has started selecting leading Korean restaurants since last year in accordance with the Korean Food Promotion Institute Act implemented in August 2020 and announced the results for the first time this year. Eight out of 22 candidates were chosen by evaluating 21 items, including food quality, service, and contribution to promoting Korean food over three rounds.



Jungsik of New York services formal Korean dinners. The restaurant uses local Korean ingredients such as rice from Gyeonggi, laver from Haenam, and abalone from Wando. Opened in 2011, it was named Michelin 2 star for the first time as a Korean restaurant. Soon Grill Marais of Paris features Korean-style grilled foods such as roasted pork belly and pork ribs. Chef Yoon Mi-wol, who was named Korean food master 66, cooks traditional Korean cuisine.



The government gave awards and plaques to the restaurants in recognition of their contribution to Korean cuisine as well as Korean local ingredients and cookware worth 20 million. After measuring the impact of the designated restaurants in the three cities, the government plans to expand the designation to other cities.



한국어