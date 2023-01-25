SK’s Social Progress Credit scheme recognized at WEF. January. 25, 2023 07:52. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

SK Corporation’s “Social Progress Credit” scheme was well-received at the Davos Forum this year. According to SK Group on Tuesday, the World Economic Forum published an article titled “How social enterprises offer big business pathways to sustainable innovations” on its website, which featured SK’s program.



Chairman Chey had initially proposed the scheme at the 2013 Davos Forum by measuring social progress created by social enterprises and giving cash incentives in proportion to such social progress. From 2015 to 2022, SK measured the social progress of social enterprises and rewarded 52.7 billion won in incentives. Funds were covered by SK’s social enterprise “Happy Narae” and donations made by SK affiliates.



한국어