Say 'Cup'. January. 21, 2023

“Which poetry book should I buy?” I am often asked this question when I give a poetry lecture. Everyone has a different taste in reading, and every poet has a different style. So, this is a very difficult question. Some people buy poetry books from famous publishers. Others choose books by bestselling poets. All of them are good but not always perfect. Buying a book is similar to a blind date because it is not easy to find the right one even if you try 10 times.



If there is a book that you like, it would be a good idea to receive a notification of a new release from the publisher. Perhaps, you could look at publishers or series such as ‘Walking Man’ or ‘Morning Moon’ that are relatively new but good at discovering good poetry books. It is a great joy to discover a good collection of poetry. I would like to introduce one of the poetry collections that I found. This work starts with a shocking expression‎, but you will realize it is nice and warm. Water is a symbol of life that saves us. The scene where two thirsty people meet and share water is sensibly drawn in the poem. The expression‎ is extraordinary, but the story of sharing our love and heart for each other with a cup is even more touching.



A thirsty person also knows the thirst of others. The fact that my thirst does not end just with my thirst and can lead to a concern about others’ thirst is what we call hope. If you have time during this short holiday, it would be nice to find a poetry book that is perfect for you. It would be even better if you think about the water that we will share.



