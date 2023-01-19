205 ultra-rich urges ‘Tax us’. January. 19, 2023 07:47. empty@donga.com.

On Wednesday, the group of 205 millionaires and billionaires, including the Disney heiress Abigail Disney and The Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo urged global leaders to introduce “Wealth Tax.” According to the Guardian’s report, they introduced themselves as “patriotic millionaires,” calling on world leaders and business executives meeting in Davos for the World Economic Forum to urgently introduce wealth taxes to help tackle “extreme inequality.”



Defending democracy and building cooperation requires action to build fairer economies right now – it is not a problem that can be left for our children to fix”, they said. “The solution is plain for all to see. You, our global representatives, have to tax us, the ultra-rich, and you have to start now.” They also argued that inaction could lead to a catastrophe, and the wealth tax is “an investment for a better future.”



The letter also mentioned that the theme of this year’s Davos Forum is ‘Cooperation in a fragmented world.’ “The discussion is pointless if you aren’t challenging the root cause of division,” they said.



