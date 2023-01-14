Blackpink nominated for ‘BRIT Awards’. January. 14, 2023 07:57. by Seong-Taek Jeong neone@donga.com.

Blackpink has been nominated for the ‘BRIT Awards,’ a prestigious pop music award in the UK for the first time among K-pop girl groups.



The ‘BRIT Awards announced Thursday through its official website that Blackpink has been nominated in the ‘International Group of the Year’ category for the award. The award, launched in 1977, is dubbed the ‘British Grammys.’



BTS was nominated in the same category in 2021 and 2022 but failed to receive the honor. This year’s award ceremony will take place on February 12. Blackpink has sold 2.82 million copies of its second regular album ‘BORN PINK,’ which was released in September last year, setting a new record in overall album sales among K-pop girl groups.



