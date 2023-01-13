Guitar legend Jeff Beck dies. January. 13, 2023 07:50. beborn@donga.com.

Jeff Beck, one of the most influential rock guitarists along with Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page, died at the age of 79.



Beck’s death was confirmed on his official Twitter page. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” the statement said. It was reported that Beck passed away at a hospital near River Hall in Southern England.



Born in England, Beck won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. The legendary guitarist was named No. 5 in the 100 Greatest Guitarists picked by Rolling Stone in 2015.



Beck played guitar in several bands in the early 1960s. He rose to prominence as a member of the Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton in 1965. He then formed the Jeff Beck group. Blow By Blow, an instrumental album he recorded in 1975, was sold over one million copies and is considered a masterpiece. Beck explored many genres ranging from hard rock, jazz, funky blues, and opera, receiving huge support worldwide. He performed in South Korea in 2010, 2014, and 2017.



한국어