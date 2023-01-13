Yet another U.S. intelligence leak gets Biden into trouble. January. 13, 2023 07:50. empty@donga.com.

Even after controversy was created by some U.S. classified documents found in U.S. Joe Biden’s private office, it was reported that he had gotten involved in another intelligence leak during his vice presidency. U.S. news media have raised some questions over his handling of confidential documents.



NBC News reported on Wednesday that another batch of classified documents handled under the Obama administration was discovered at a new location that is different from the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, where he would often work after ending his vice presidency in 2017. However, it has not yet been known when and where the controversial documents were discovered and what they are about, according to the report.



The discovery of additional U.S. intelligence was made at a new location by President Biden’s private lawyers, who found confidential materials at the center right before the November U.S. congressional elections last year, reported The New York Times. The new location is also reported to be associated with President Biden. The group of his lawyers tried to scour any further intelligence documents, if any, after they first found such materials last year, it wrote.



Republicans, the majority of the House of Representatives, made acutely critical remarks about the need to get a special counsel appointed while describing President Biden as a hypocrite for harshly criticizing former President Donald Trump’s involvement in an intelligence leak.



Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, currently in charge of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said to Fox News on Wednesday, “So what I think if you believe a special counsel is necessary to assure the public about the handling of classified documents by Donald Trump, you should apply special counsel to the mishandling of classified documents by President Biden when he was vice president.” He argued that the same yardstick should be applied to President Biden’s handling of confidential documents just as the U.S. Department of Justice is looking into former President Trump’s case.



