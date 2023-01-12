Marcus Rashford scores multiple goals, advancing Manchester to Carabao Cup semi-finals. January. 12, 2023 08:42. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Manchester United recorded eight consecutive wins in official matches and advanced to the EFL Cup semi-finals, also known as the Carabao Cup.



Manchester United beat Charlton Athletic 3-0 in the quarterfinal match of the Carabao Cup held on Wednesday in Manchester in England. Manchester United, who won the Carabao Cup five times so far, will have a chance to become the winner for the first time in six years since the 2016-2017 season.



Manchester United began its winning streak after beating Aston Villa with a score of 4-2 five days later; it lost 1-3 to the team in the English Premier League (EPL) on November 6, 2022. Manchester United had eight consecutive wins so far in official matches. Cristiano Ronaldo played full-time from the beginning of the match the team lost last time.



After he left the team, Manchester United has been on a winning streak. There are rumors about troubles between Ronaldo and the team manager Erik ten Hag, who was appointed before the current season. Ronaldo complained about the manager and the team in a British broadcast in November last year before he left the team for which he played for 15 months.



Marcus Rashford is the one who is replacing Ronaldo. After he came on the field as a substitute at the 15th-minute mark of the second half for Antony, who scored the first goal 21 minutes into the first half, Rashford scored at the 45th-minute mark of the second half right before the game ended. “Now, came Rashford’s late late show,” said The Guardian.



Rashford scored goals in six consecutive games and recorded 15 goals this season, including seven league goals. The best score record of Rashford, who joined Manchester United in 2015, was 22 goals in the 2019-2020 season. He is likely to break his goal record per season at the current pace. As he scored goals in eight consecutive home games, he broke the highest record of seven home game goals, which Wayne Rooney previously held in 2010. “If Rashford continues to maintain his focus on goals, he will set a remarkable record this season,” the team’s manager said.



Meanwhile, Newcastle United won 2-0 against Leicester City on Wednesday in the quarterfinal match of the Carabao Cup, advancing to the semi-finals.



