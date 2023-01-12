Anti-government protests in Peru intensifies again. January. 12, 2023 08:42. chaewani@donga.com.

Anti-government protests in Peru caused by the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo on December 7, 2022 are intensifying. The clash between protestors and the police led to 18 deaths on Monday (local time) alone. The burned body of a police officer was even found on Tuesday. The prosecution began an investigation of some members of the Cabinet, including President Dina Boluarte, on charges including mass killing.



According to Agence France-Presse, over 9,000 protestors who attempted to enter an airport near Juliaca in the Puno region in southern Perun clashed with the police on Monday, resulting in 17 deaths, including one teenager. The burned body of a police officer was found in a car in Juliaca on Tuesday. The total number of deaths on Monday alone reached 18 as another protestor also died in a different region.



Puno region, where a popular tourist destination called Lake Titicaca is located, is mainly populated with Aymara indigenous people. They are the core supporters of the former president, who came from a farming family and are strongly opposing his impeachment.



Protestors are demanding the resignation of President Boluarte, the dissolution of parliament, and the release of former President Castillo. While the parliament passed a bill for a constitutional amendment to hold the presidential election and general election in April 2024 by advancing them by two years from the previous schedule, protests are not calming down. At least 46 people died until Tuesday since protests began.



Attorney General Patricia Benavides ordered preliminary investigations of President Boluarte, Prime Minister Alberto Otarola, Minister of the Interior Victor Rojas, and Minister of Defense Jorge Chavez on Tuesday, charging them with mass killing and homicide.



Former President Castillo took office in July 2021. He was impeached for incapability and corruption while he forcefully tried to dissolve the parliament when the country was struggling with COVID-19 and deep-seated economic issues.



