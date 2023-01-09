BTS Jin’s photo shared on military Facebook page. January. 09, 2023 07:36. choigiza@donga.com.

Jin, the oldest member of the boy band BTS, has been revealed to be undergoing training at the 5th Division Army Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province.



On Friday, a photo of Jin was shared on the Facebook page "We deliver messages on behalf of the Army Training Center," which covers military-related content. The photo shows Jin with a pained expression‎ after completing chemical, biological, and radiological (CBRN) training, with his colleagues pouring water on his face to wash off the chemical substances.



Jin, who enlisted in the military on Dec. 13 last year, has received support from fellow trainees at the recruit training center and has been selected as a "company commander trainee." This role involves conveying orders from executives to the company and saluting as the representative for the company during roll calls. After completing basic military training at the recruit training center until mid-month, he is expected to be deployed to a frontline unit. His anticipated discharge date is June 12, 2024.



