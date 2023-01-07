S. Korea could resume loudspeaker broadcasting to N. Korea. January. 07, 2023 07:42. by Joo-Young Jeon aimhigh@donga.com.

The South Korean government started an earnest inspection of loudspeakers for broadcasting to North Korea at the inter-Korean border, it was confirmed Friday. If the North makes a grave provocation including violation of South Korean territory with its drones, Seoul is set to nullify the September 19, 2018 inter-Korean military agreement, and consider resumption of loudspeaker broadcasting to the North, and has started checking loudspeaker facilities in preparation for the move accordingly.



“In preparation for the resumption of broadcasting, the government is inspecting loudspeaker broadcasting equipment. It is a preparatory measure,” a source in the South Korean government told The Dong-A Ilbo over the phone. It is Seoul’s position that if the September 19 military agreement is suspended, a cause for punishing violators under the current Inter-Korean Relations Development Act (or the anti-leaflet act), which bans loudspeaker broadcasting, will be nullified. There will be no legal obstacles to the resumption of loudspeaker broadcasting.



Before others, South Korea is reportedly checking the sites of frontline military units where loudspeaker broadcasting facilities were placed in the past. However, the government has stopped short of purchasing new equipment just yet. “We are thinking to decide whether to resume loudspeaker broadcasting or not if Pyongyang commits a (grave) violation, including the firing of an inter-continental ballistic missile or testing of a nuclear weapon (apart of violation of the South Korean territory),” another Seoul source said.



“(In the event of North Korea’s provocation), steps will be taken for President Yoon Suk Yeol to decide to suspend the September 19 agreement, before the National Security Council will determine whether to resume loudspeaker broadcasting to the North,” an official at the South Korean presidential office said.



한국어