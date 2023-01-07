Maryland Governor Hogan leaves office after serving two terms. January. 07, 2023 07:41. empty@donga.com.

Larry Hogan, the governor of the State of Maryland, who will be leaving office on January 18 after completing his second term, said that he would forever be Korea's son-in-law and be proud of that at the event on Thursday celebrating 120 years of Korean immigration to the U.S.



Governor Hogan will be stepping down from his office after completing his current term as the state law does not allow more than two consecutive terms for governors.



The governor joined the event held at the state government office in Annapolis, Maryland, commemorating the 120th year of Korean immigration to the U.S., which started when some 102 Koreans arrived in Hawaii on January 13, 1903 to work at a sugarcane farm. Congratulating the anniversary of Korean immigration to the U.S., Governor Hogan thanked the Korean community for leaving a positive influence immensely both on the state of Maryland and American society as a whole.



Dubbed Korea's son-in-law, Governor Hogan married Korean-American Yumi Hogan in 2004 and was elected governor in 2015. Yumi Hogan became the state’s first Korean-American First Lady, playing a huge part in promoting South Korea. As the outgoing governor enjoys Korean food, Maryland's governor's house is known as the nation's first and only governor's mansion with a kimchi refrigerator.



