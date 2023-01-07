NFL Darmar Hamlin awakes. January. 07, 2023 07:41. leper@donga.com.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday game, is awake.



During the game between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he collided with Higgins and collapsed. The Associate Press reported on Friday that he was awake on Thursday night.



Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday. “The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life.” Dr. Timothy Pritts told reporters.



Dr. Pritts said that although Hamlin remains critically ill and in the hospital’s intensive care unit, his neurological function appears intact, meaning he can follow commands and move. According to doctors of the hospital, his body functions are gradually waking up, but Hamlin still cannot speak because of a breathing tube in his throat.



President Joe Biden said in a tweet that “it’s great news, Damar, like I told your mom and dad yesterday, Jill and I – along with all of America – are praying for you and your family.”



The NFL has decided not to resume the postponed Bills vs. Bengals game in which the Bengals led 7-3. It is planning to come up with playoff seeding and schedules that can be pushed forward regardless of the result of the stopped game.



