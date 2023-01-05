‘Avengers’ star Jeremy Renner suffers a traumatic injury. January. 05, 2023 07:58. chaewani@donga.com.

U.S. actor Jeremy Renner, well-known for his role as the archer Hawkeye in the Marvel Avengers films, was seriously injured by his own snowplow while towing a car that had gotten stuck in the snow, according to CNN. Renner shared a picture of his face on Instagram, currently recovering in the hospital after two surgeries.



CNN reported that Renner was injured while clearing a road outside his home in Reno, Nevada using his snowplow. Around 13-20 cars had reportedly been stuck in the snow mounds on the road near Renner’s house. The Reno area received 15-30 centimeters of snowfall, and some areas met with up to 45 centimeters of snow.



Renner was run by a snowplow to help drivers stuck in the road, which began to move while empty. He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in his upper body. The Avengers star was airlifted by a helicopter to a hospital after the accident and underwent two surgeries. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, who is the actor’s friend, said Renner was a “great neighbor” and always uses his snowplow to clear local roads and that he called to ask the mayor what he could do to help.



The actor posed a selfie from his hospital bed on Instagram, showing him looking bruised with oxygen tubes in his nose. “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” Renner said.



Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for the 2008 film “The Hurt Locker” and best-supporting actor in “The Town” in 2010.



