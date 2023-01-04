Donovan Mitchell sets a new franchise record. January. 04, 2023 07:51. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell set a new NBA record with 70 plus points and 10 plus assists. Mitchell led the team’s 145-134 come-from-behind victory with 71 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds against the Chicago Bulls at home. On this day, Cleveland scored a total of 99 points with Mitchell’s points and assists.



This was the most points scored in the NBA since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points on the Toronto Raptors in January 2006. As a result, Mitchell has become the seventh NBA player ever to record 70 plus points and 10 plus assists in a single game, following Chamberlain, who scored 70 points or more in six games, Bryant, David Thompson (73 points), David Robinson (71 points), Elgin Baylor (71 points), and Devin Booker (70 points).



Mitchell, who was traded from Utah to Cleveland ahead of this season, already scored 58 points in the fourth quarter before going into overtime, breaking LeBron James and Kyrie Irving’s co-owned Cavaliers franchise record (57 points). “Records are meant to be broken. I’m happy he did,” Irving said he and James were glad that Mitchell set a new record.



Setting a record in the first game of the new year, the 25-year-old superstar posted a photo taken after the game on Twitter and wrote, “New year, new me.” “I have played a game like this once in an NBA video game, but the field goal efficiency was lower in the game,” Mitchell said. Mitchell made 22 of 34 2-pointers (64.7 percent) and seven of 15 3-pointers (46.7 percent).



