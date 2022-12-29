U.S., Japan consider stronger restrictions on Chinese arrivals. December. 29, 2022 07:42. weappon@donga.com.

The U.S. is considering imposing new measures on travelers from China, which announced its border reopening next month. China decided to reopen its borders despite the resurgence of Covid-19, and the U.S. is trying to impose restrictions on Chinese arrivals to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. Japan has also announced tighter rules on travelers from China, and it is reported that Japan will cancel flights from China to Hokkaido, Fukuoka, and Okinawa. India, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Lombardy in Italy will also step up rules on travelers from China.



“There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing Covid-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data,” officials from the Biden administration said, according to Bloomberg and Reuters. “The U.S. is considering taking new Covid-19 restrictions on Chinese arrivals to protect the American people.” The officials did not reveal specific measures to be taken against travelers arriving from China. Still, they said the U.S. is considering taking similar steps as Japan and Malaysia. Bloomberg reported that Japan would conduct Covid tests on all passengers arriving from China from Friday, and Malaysia will also take additional tracking and surveillance measures on travelers from China.



