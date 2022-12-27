Digital version of Joseon’s Celestial Chart Stone is unveiled. December. 27, 2022 08:02. always99@donga.com.

Digital technology is combined with the Celestial Chart Stone from the Joseon Dynasty, which shows 1,467 stars and 295 constellations, to connect with modern visitors. The National Palace Museum of Korea said on Monday that it will “unveil the new permanent exhibition combining immersive digital technology from December 27.”



The highlight of the renewed exhibition is the Celestial Chart Stone from the Joseon Dynasty, created in 1395 during King Taejo’s reign (1335-1408) and 122.5 centimeters wide and 211 centimeters long. The museum cast a round screen depicting the night sky over the chart so that viewers can see changing constellations during the Joseon Dynasty. 285 constellations were also digitized by video.



The Celestial Chart Stone is the second oldest stone astronomical chart in the world after the Suzhou start chart of China, which was built in 1247. The museum said that digital technology helped bring out the details of the chart as it had been previously difficult to identify the engravings of the chart.



한국어